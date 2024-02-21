NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-$1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. NiSource also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.740 EPS.

NiSource Stock Up 0.5 %

NiSource stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.41. NiSource has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $28.95.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.14%.

NI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of NiSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NiSource

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other NiSource news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,972,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,593 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 184,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in NiSource by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.