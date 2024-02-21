NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.14

Shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.14 and traded as high as $2.90. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 55,300 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTWK. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NetSol Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.29% of NetSol Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Further Reading

