NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by William Blair in a report released on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.91.

NASDAQ:NEO traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,296. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.12. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

In related news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $38,701.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,657,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,840 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,246,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,090,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NeoGenomics by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,692,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,880,000 after purchasing an additional 902,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,535,000 after purchasing an additional 897,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

