NEAR Protocol Price Down 5.9% This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.12 or 0.00006132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $3.25 billion and approximately $189.65 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00072199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00025229 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00019343 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007389 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000828 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,071,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,156,739 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

