National Bank Holdings Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

National Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. National Bank has a payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Bank to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.86. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. National Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $107.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in National Bank by 78.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in National Bank by 145.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in National Bank by 2,677.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in National Bank by 24.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in National Bank by 27.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

