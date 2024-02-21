Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Acquired by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 925,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 837,472 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 721,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after acquiring an additional 638,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $21,497,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Napco Security Technologies

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin S. Buchel sold 10,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $238,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,232 shares in the company, valued at $653,533.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,950,144. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Imperial Capital downgraded Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.23. 79,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,461. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $46.26.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

