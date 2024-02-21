NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for NanoXplore in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of NanoXplore from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on NanoXplore from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.25 price target on NanoXplore and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.75.

NanoXplore Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of GRA stock opened at C$2.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.36. The stock has a market cap of C$363.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 1.31. NanoXplore has a 52-week low of C$1.87 and a 52-week high of C$3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.38.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

