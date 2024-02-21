NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE NNVC opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.00.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides

NanoViricides Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of NanoViricides during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NanoViricides by 72.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NanoViricides by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NanoViricides by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in NanoViricides in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

