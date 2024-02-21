NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE NNVC opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. NanoViricides has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.00.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides
NanoViricides Company Profile
NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NanoViricides
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.