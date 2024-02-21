Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading Down 8.1%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.50. 919,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,724,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. The company has a market cap of $504.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 989.26% and a negative return on equity of 46.58%. The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNOX. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth $3,975,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 592,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 404,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,202,000 after acquiring an additional 383,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth $3,265,000. Institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

