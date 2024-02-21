Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Down 8.1%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 919,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,724,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Nano-X Imaging Stock Down 11.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $504.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 989.26% and a negative return on equity of 46.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nano-X Imaging

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,202,000 after acquiring an additional 383,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,810,000 after buying an additional 114,958 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 686,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth $3,975,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after buying an additional 404,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

