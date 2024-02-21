Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 972 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,017,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,771,564. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.