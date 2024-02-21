Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 480 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.9% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $466.16. 8,454,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,431,385. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $488.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $392.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.74.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,556 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,576,103.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,711,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 978,095 shares of company stock worth $378,600,484. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.