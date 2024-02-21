Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up 2.3% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 2.9% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ETN. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.72. The stock had a trading volume of 562,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,958. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.71 and its 200 day moving average is $229.73. The company has a market capitalization of $110.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,323. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

