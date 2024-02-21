Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 410 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 129.1% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the third quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 526,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after buying an additional 56,798 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 54.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 156,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,635,000 after buying an additional 54,916 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,271,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $167,635,000 after buying an additional 27,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 476,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,790,000 after buying an additional 21,011 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,665.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,665.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.20. 10,610,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,091,096. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

