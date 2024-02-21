Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 203 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,596 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.4% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,802,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,634.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,938,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $935,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.09. 2,049,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,423,724. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $281.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,461 shares of company stock valued at $21,417,817 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.