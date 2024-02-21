Mystic Asset Management Inc. Purchases 17,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 62.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.6% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 28,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

MQT stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,123. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $10.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

