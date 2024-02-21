Mystic Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,685,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,128,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.87. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $105.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

