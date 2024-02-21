Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $686,000 Stock Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 720,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,902,000 after buying an additional 302,018 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 26,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,739 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 164,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQE stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.40. 127,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,097. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $66.28 and a fifty-two week high of $88.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.2457 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

