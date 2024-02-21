Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.59. 3,932,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,807,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average of $70.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

