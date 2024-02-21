Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $414,000 Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 17.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 236,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,725,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 15.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,286,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,667,000 after buying an additional 176,380 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 110.7% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 52.0% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 70,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 24,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.25. 1,942,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -214.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

