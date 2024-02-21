Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up about 1.1% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,778.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.55. The company had a trading volume of 479,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,380. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $190.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.02.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

