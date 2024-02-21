Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 26.5% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,261,000 after acquiring an additional 207,702 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CVS traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $77.07. 2,944,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,954,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.09. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $87.90.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

