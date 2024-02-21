Mystic Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,795,297 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $400,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,337 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $98,726,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 20,031.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 506,519 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $46,807,000 after purchasing an additional 504,003 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $26,471,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,671 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,568,000 after purchasing an additional 378,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $102.14. 616,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day moving average of $93.16. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WYNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.23.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total value of $671,938.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,227,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,942. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

