Mystic Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.6% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,000,471 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,577. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $334.87. The company has a market cap of $161.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.82%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.