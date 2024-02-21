Mystic Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $869,104,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,706.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,784 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $454.55. 2,591,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,410,113. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $462.74. The firm has a market cap of $363.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.41.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

