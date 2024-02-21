Myro Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $71.47 Million (MYRO)

Myro (MYRO) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Myro token can now be bought for $0.0715 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Myro has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Myro has a total market cap of $71.47 million and $22.37 million worth of Myro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Myro Token Profile

Myro was first traded on November 8th, 2023. Myro’s total supply is 999,981,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Myro’s official website is myrothedog.com. Myro’s official Twitter account is @myrosol.

Buying and Selling Myro

According to CryptoCompare, “Myro (MYRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Myro has a current supply of 999,981,490.5 with 944,203,815 in circulation. The last known price of Myro is 0.07850251 USD and is down -4.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $22,585,278.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myrothedog.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myro using one of the exchanges listed above.

