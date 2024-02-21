MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.
MVB Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years. MVB Financial has a payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MVB Financial to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.
MVB Financial Stock Down 0.1 %
MVBF opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a market cap of $288.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on MVBF shares. TheStreet downgraded MVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MVB Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MVBF
MVB Financial Company Profile
MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through five segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, Professional Services, Edge Ventures, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MVB Financial
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Range-bound Home Depot stock still is, lower prices ahead
Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.