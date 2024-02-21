MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

MVB Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 23.6% annually over the last three years. MVB Financial has a payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MVB Financial to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

MVB Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

MVBF opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. The company has a market cap of $288.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 7.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in MVB Financial by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 204.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 88.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MVBF shares. TheStreet downgraded MVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MVB Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through five segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, Professional Services, Edge Ventures, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

