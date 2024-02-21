Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Murphy USA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 83.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Murphy USA has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Murphy USA to earn $25.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $402.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $369.64 and a 200-day moving average of $354.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.74. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $231.65 and a 1-year high of $404.93.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 25.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Murphy USA by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Murphy USA by 110.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MUSA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.60.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

