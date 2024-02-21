MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 374100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
MTB Metals Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.52.
MTB Metals Company Profile
MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other metals. It holds interest in the Barbara and Surprise Creek, Red Cliff, American Creek project, Southmore, Telegraph, and Theia projects. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd.
