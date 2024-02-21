Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 654 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $586,805,000 after purchasing an additional 25,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Landstar System by 756.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Landstar System by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.91. 23,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,313. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $208.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.26.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 17.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Insider Activity at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

