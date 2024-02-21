Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $1,606,000. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 37.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,977.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 34,590 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 568.1% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $9.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $538.40. 474,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,486. The company has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $532.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.64. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.58 and a 52-week high of $582.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $581.10.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

