Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 738 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRNA traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.80. 1,456,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.54. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $163.24.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

