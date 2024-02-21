Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 570 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,357,000 after buying an additional 81,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Schrödinger news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,217.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,217.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,651 shares of company stock valued at $102,395. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.43. The stock had a trading volume of 170,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,939. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.60.

SDGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

