Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,678 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 41.3% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 137,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 40,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter worth $994,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 204.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,473.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LOB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,613. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $119.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.36 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 8.85%. On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 7.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOB has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

