Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $927,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,699 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 267.4% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 44,101 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 32,097 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 930,216 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $111,972,000 after buying an additional 28,972 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 90.3% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 135,212 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after buying an additional 51,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,356.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $446,091.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,576 shares in the company, valued at $626,362.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,531 shares of company stock worth $3,929,293. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.46. 459,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,221. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.55.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

EA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

