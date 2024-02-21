Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,936 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 36.4% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 288,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 76,988 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 38.8% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 269,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 75,179 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 225.8% during the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 98,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 68,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 3.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,518,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,359,000 after buying an additional 49,055 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Shares of DRS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,868. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $21.30.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.