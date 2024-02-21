Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Crown Castle stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.62. 926,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,201. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $137.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.