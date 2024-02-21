Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,786,950. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $94.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Trade Desk news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,981.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,531 shares of company stock worth $2,169,194. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTD. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.