Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,786,950. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $94.00.
A number of brokerages have commented on TTD. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
