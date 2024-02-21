Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 348 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of John Bean Technologies worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:JBT traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.36. The company had a trading volume of 106,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,075. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.49 and a 200 day moving average of $103.56. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $89.96 and a 1 year high of $125.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.31.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on JBT shares. TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on John Bean Technologies

About John Bean Technologies

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.