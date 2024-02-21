Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 1,491 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,954,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Block by 104.0% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,623,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 30.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,411,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,656 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 50.5% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $251,190.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,663 shares of company stock worth $1,869,855 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, CLSA raised Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

SQ traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.44. 3,433,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,894,675. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.93. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.53. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

