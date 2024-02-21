Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CME Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66,703 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in CME Group by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 286,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,002,000 after acquiring an additional 146,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 544.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CME traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,533. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.01 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.44 and its 200 day moving average is $208.42.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CME. Barclays upped their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.