Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.88.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.72. The stock had a trading volume of 311,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,579. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.87 and a 52-week high of $221.55.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.60%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.