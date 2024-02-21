Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 30,900 BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,107,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,937,000 after purchasing an additional 333,164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,007,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,085,000 after buying an additional 1,652,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,684,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,370,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,547,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,438,000 after buying an additional 751,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,524,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,527,000 after buying an additional 84,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BRBR traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.54. 224,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,546. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $60.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRBR. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

