Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 509 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,211 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,400. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.16. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $269.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.75.

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,856. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

