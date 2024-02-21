Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.98. 1,587,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,373,989. The stock has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average is $55.20.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

