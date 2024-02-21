Molson Coors Beverage Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Molson Coors Beverage in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Molson Coors Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on TAP. Barclays lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $62.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day moving average is $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $49.32 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Insider Activity at Molson Coors Beverage

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.