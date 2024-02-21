Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Model N were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Model N by 28.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Model N by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Model N by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Model N by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Model N by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter.

In other Model N news, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,663.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 10,614 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $246,032.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 126,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,663.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $601,271. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MODN opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $35.96.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MODN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Model N currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

