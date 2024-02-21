Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on MBLY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 3,199.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 167,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after purchasing an additional 162,581 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,152,000 after purchasing an additional 52,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 748,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,435,000 after purchasing an additional 200,044 shares in the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -632.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.02 and a beta of -0.30. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

