Mizuho Lowers Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target to $26.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ESI. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Element Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ESI traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.11. The stock had a trading volume of 548,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,461. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 104.68, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

In other news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $1,430,674.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,341,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $1,430,674.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,341,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 47.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 8,131.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

