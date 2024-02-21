Mirabella Financial Services LLP Has $134,000 Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP trimmed its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,993 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 169,081 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 136,434 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

PK stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -56.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,377.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

